It’s not just Katy Perry that Taylor Swift has “Bad Blood” with. She appears to have fallen out with New York City’s biggest real estate brokerage.

The rift stems back to Swift picking up an $18 million three-story, four bedroom house on Franklin Street in Manhattan’s trendy TriBeCa neighborhood through an LLC in an off-market deal last year.

Once the sale closed, not all parties were happy as the Real Deal is reporting that an unnamed Elliman broker is suing her companies, Firefly Entertainment and 13 Management, and the LLC in Manhattan Supreme Court, although Swift’s name is not mentioned in the suit.

He is claiming that although he showed Swift representatives the town house and gave them blueprints, commission for the deal was ultimately given to another broker. As a result he is seeking roughly $1.1 million in damages — the equivalent to around 6 percent of the final sales price.

This is not the first time that the house, which was built in 1915, has hit headlines, as it was where disgraced former International Monetary Fund managing director Dominique Strauss-Kahn stayed when he was under house arrest while facing sexual assault charges in 2011.

In any case, Swift got herself some pretty nice new digs. A listing from five years ago details the 5,148-square-foot, 27-foot-wide house having a home theater, a gym, a spa, a bar, a nanny suite with separate entrance, heated floors, as well as an opulent third-floor master suite. There is also a fancy rooftop with a glass-enclosed atrium.

She is clearly a big fan of the cobblestone street in the trendy neighborhood as she already owns an apartment on it. She bought two side-by-side duplexes at the Sugar Loaf Condominium in 2014 for just under $20 million from “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson and proceeded to undertake a lengthy and no doubt costly renovation.

A spokesperson for Swift declined to comment.