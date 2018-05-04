Taylor Swift has quietly waved goodbye to one of her Los Angeles homes for $4 million in an off-market deal.

The new owner is Nicolas Bijan, who took over the helm of the upscale men’s retailer House of Bijan after his father Bijan Pakzad died in 2011.

Swift paid $3.55 million for the Beverly Hills house in 2011, but as it wasn’t listed publicly no images are available to show how she designed the interiors.

What we do know from an old listing is that the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom house is situated on an acre and a half of land and is modeled on a New England countryside home.

Inside, there’s a first-floor master bedroom with dual baths and walk-in closets, two upstairs guest bedrooms, a spacious living room with fireplace and a formal dining room. Outside there’s a covered patio and outdoor fireplace, a one-bedroom guest house and a tennis court.

Swift is also trying to sell another of her Beverly Hills homes, according to The Los Angeles Times, listing a four-bedroom, mid-century modern bungalow at the weekend for $2.95 million. She paid $1.77 million for it in 2012 and reportedly used it as a guest house for friends who were visiting.

The 28-year-old has since upgraded to a seven-bedroom mansion, also in Beverly Hills, that she paid the heirs of iconic Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn $25 million for in 2015 and since got the local authorities to declare the house a historic city landmark.

She’s also been busy over on the East Coast, snapping up several properties on the same Manhattan block. After buying up two side-by-side duplex apartments in TriBeCa for close to $20 million from “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson and more recently an $18 million, four-bedroom town house, the “Shake It Off” singer then acquired a 3,540-square-foot, three-bedroom condo from financier Jeremy Phillips for $9.75 million.

A representative for Swift did not respond to request for comment.