Not only has the family behind British online clothing retailer Boohoo.com been buying American companies, it now also owns a pair of architecturally significant apartments overlooking Manhattan’s High Line.

Mahmud Kamani, the cofounder and co-chief executive officer of Boohoo, and his sister Rabia, who also has shares in the company, have picked up neighboring apartments at the new Zaha Hadid-designed building in Manhattan, according to city property records, which were first spotted by Luxury Listings.

They paid about $5 million each for the apartments in the 39-unit curved condominium in Chelsea that was the late Iraqi-British architect’s first project in Manhattan and is viewed by many as a lasting testament to her work. She died last year.

Mahmud has a two-bedroom, 1,717-square-foot apartment, while Rabia’s also has two bedrooms, but is a touch smaller, the listing showed. All residences have access to the building’s amenities, which include full-time concierge, doorman, the city’s first private IMAX theater, a 75-foot skylighted swimming pool, a fitness center and a spa suite.

While this sounds like a lot to spend on an apartment, it’s probably small change to the Kamanis, who alongside their brother Nurez, sold more than 80 million pounds worth of shares in the company in June. That left them and cofounder Carol Kane with a stake thought to be worth 39 percent.

And that’s not all they’ve been busy buying. Earlier this year the Manchester-based e-commerce company made its foray into the U.S. retail market, snapping up the company operating online brand PrettyLittleThing, before adding Nasty Girl to its portfolio.