While all those clothes, shoes and bags you bought over the years have likely limited your chances of becoming a homeowner, it has certainly helped many in the fashion industry to continue climbing up the property ladder, snapping up impressive mansions in some of the wealthiest parts of the U.S.

Here, WWD takes a look at fashion moguls’ most expensive homes currently on the market across the country.

MAX AZRIA’S L.A. MEGA-MANSION — $88M

Fashion veteran Max Azria and his wife Lubov Azria are selling their Holmby Hills mansion known as Maison Du Soleil for $88 million, making it the sixth most expensive home for sale in Los Angeles. (The highest has a $350 million price tag.)

At the same time, the Tunisian fashion designer’s 60-room mansion, which dates back to the Thirties, is also on the market as a rental for a whopping $400,000 a month.

Set on three acres, the 30,000-square-foot compound comes with 17 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, a bathhouse and a 6,000-square-foot movie theatre.

TOM FORD’S SANTA FE RANCH — $75M

Tom Ford’s ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., which dwarfs Manhattan in size, has been on the market for $75 million since last summer.

Cerro Pelon Ranch is set on more than 20,000 acres in the Galisteo Basin and boasts breathtaking views, equestrian facilities as well as an air strip and airplane hangar.

If that’s not enough, there’s an old Western movie town, which has been used for the setting of “Cowboys and Aliens,” “Thor,” “All the Pretty Horses” and “Wild, Wild West.” It’s called Silverado Movie Town after the movie for which the set was originally built.

VINCE CAMUTO’S HAMPTONS MANSION — $72M

In addition to his successful multibillion-dollar retail businesses, the late shoe king Vince Camuto was also known for his passion for renovating big mansions with his wife Louise Camuto — and their sprawling Hamptons address was no exception.

They bought the 15-acre estate called Villa Maria in Water Mill, N.Y., in 2005 and carried out a six-year renovation project on the one-time convent.

Camuto died in 2015 and Swedish-born Louise, who is now chief creative officer of the Camuto Group, is trying to sell it for $72 million.

SERGE AZRIA’S BEL-AIR HOME — $35M

Max Azria’s brother, Serge Azria, has also been busy in the multimillion-dollar real estate world. The creative force behind Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott is selling his seven-bedroom Bel-Air, Calif., mansion for $35 million.

Designed by famed architect Paul Williams and later updated by its previous owner and serial property flipper Sandy Gallin, the private gated estate, for which Azria paid $21 million around six years ago, comes with a library, media room, gym, guest house and an infinity pool that is a third the size of a football field.

GUCCI SISTERS’ FIFTH AVENUE PENTHOUSE — $35M

While the name Gucci is synonymous with Florence and Milan, the colorful Italian fashion family has actually owned an opulent eight-bedroom penthouse atop Manhattan’s Olympic tower for decades.

It’s now in the ownership of sisters Alessandra and Allegra Gucci who have been trying to sell it since 2015 — originally for a whopping $45 million, which has since been cut to $35 million.

The duplex apartment, which is on the 50th and 51st floors, has views of Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick’s Cathedral, while the Empire State Building can be seen from multiple rooms.

REED KRAKOFF’S LASATA — $35M

Reed Krakoff, Tiffany & Co.’s chief artistic officer, is still trying to sell his sprawling East Hampton Village mansion, Lasata, which was once Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ childhood summer home.

It’s been on the market since September with no takers, prompting the former creative director of Coach to reduce the asking price of the 100-year-old house by $4 million to just a touch under $35 million.

The East Hampton Village mansion on Further Lane is perhaps most well-known for being the Bouvier family’s summer home during the Twenties and Thirties. It was where the future first lady spent her childhood vacations until around the age of 12.

VINCE CAMUTO’S GREENWICH CHATEAU — $25M

Louise Camuto, widow of the late shoe king Vince Camuto, is also trying to sell her sprawling Greenwich, Conn., French chateau-style home. Nine West cofounder Vince Camuto bought the 16,301-square-foot, early 20th century estate, known as Chateau Ridge, in the mid-Eighties.

He told Harper’s Bazaar in 2011 that the house was virtually a wreck when he bought it, so he set about restoring it, filling it with his collection of 17th- and 18th-century art.

And the results of the renovations of the opulent 11-bedroom, 17-bathroom estate certainly won’t disappoint fans of French-inspired architecture — if the listing pictures are anything to go by. The mansion is surrounded by not one but two mazes to look like chateaux in France, while inside there is a hall of mirrored closets modeled on the Palace of Versailles.

TAMARA MELLON’S UPPER EAST SIDE PENTHOUSE — $25M

Jimmy Choo cofounder Tamara Mellon is still trying sell her Upper East Side penthouse that she first listed in the summer of 2014 with a $34 million price tag.

The former British Vogue accessories editor, who set up the famous shoe company with designer Jimmy Choo in 1996, has since reduced that to $25 million, but so far that hefty price reduction has failed to entice buyers.

The 7,000-square-foot penthouse, which comes with an impressive roof terrace and a large shoe closet that would make Carrie Bradshaw jealous, is on the top of The Grand Carhart building at 3 East 95th Street.

PETER KORAL’S MALIBU BEACH HOUSE — $20M

Peter Koral, cofounder of Seven For All Mankind, is looking for a buyer for his $20 million Malibu beach house, which he is also advertising for rent for $150,000 a month this summer.

The jeans entrepreneur, who sold Seven For All Mankind to VF Corp. for $775 million in 2007, has been trying to sell his home on Broad Beach Road since March 2015 when it had a near $25 million price tag.

The six-bedroom Cape Cod-style house, which comes with a distinctive red copper roof, has impressive coastline views from nearly every room. If that’s not enough, three bedroom suites on the lower level open out to an infinity pool and spa just above the sand.

SERGE AZRIA’S TRIBECA PENTHOUSE — $17.3M

While the likes of Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebel Wilson and Meg Ryan are moving into 443 Greenwich Street — Manhattan’s most celebrity-filled condominium — Serge Azria is moving out.

He paid $14.3 million for it in February, but is flipping the three bedroom, 3,471-square-foot duplex apartment for $17.3 million.

The posh penthouse comes with its own private elevator entrance to both floors and a rooftop terrace complete with an outdoor kitchen. It appears to have been an investment property as he never actually lived in it.