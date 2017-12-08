As New York’s fashion set makes their annual pilgrimage to the Sunshine State for Art Basel Miami Beach, one of them is making sure he won’t be scrambling for a luxury hotel room or rental next year.

Theory cofounder Andrew Rosen just paid a little more than $5 million for an apartment in the brand new Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood, according to property records and The Real Deal.

Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier and built on the site of the former Thirties private beach club, the luxury development includes a 77-room hotel, a pair of 12-story residential towers, a private club, two restaurants and several swimming pools.

While not much is known about Rosen’s new Miami abode, marketing materials for the private residences show that they come fully furnished in shades of moss green, white and blue reminiscent of the Atlantic Ocean, with custom pieces by French interior designer Joseph Dirand.

And residents will have access to all of the hotel’s amenities, which also include a gym, a spa, landscaped gardens and private cabanas along the beach.

Rosen, who founded Theory with Elie Tahari in 1997, won’t be the only fashion mogul in the development’s residential south tower as billionaire Aldo footwear founder Albert “Aldo” Bensadoun has paid more than $10 million for an apartment.

This isn’t Rosen’s first foray into Miami real estate. He previously owned a penthouse at Setai Miami Beach, but sold that earlier this year to a Brazilian businessman for $8.5 million.

In addition to his new Miami pad, Rosen, who has also backed fashion brands Proenza Schouler and Alice + Olivia, owns a $13 million, four-bedroom apartment at 130 West 12th Street in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, as well as a place in Southampton.