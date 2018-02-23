Fashion has taken a backseat for True Religion cofounder Kym Gold, who’s main focus these days is flipping Los Angeles houses.

The denim mogul’s latest venture is a sprawling 8,500-square-foot, seven-bedroom traditional-style property in Encino, Calif., that she has just put up for sale for a touch under $10 million, having paid around $6 million for it in 2015.

“One of the reasons why I’m selling is that I love the process of doing up houses. I’m not in the fashion business anymore. This is what I do,” she told WWD, adding that with three kids in college now it’s very big for her and her fiancé.

“Being in the fashion business for over 30 years, I just really loved the creative process and for me interior design is really the same medium. Creating a clothing line from scratch is the same as creating a home with colors and textures and making it cohesive.”

While you might think this is a hefty price increase, it reflects all the work she has done on the gated compound since buying it mid construction, including adding a detached guest house and a state of the art gym, decked out with motivational motifs such as “Always time for exercise. You earn your body.”

The interiors have been kitted out in a mixture of gray and blue hues, with all furniture designed by Gold, which will be available to the buyer at an extra cost, while outside, there’s a large entertainers back yard with a swimming pool, meandering pathways, rose and vegetable gardens.

As for Gold’s next venture, she’ll be moving to Studio City where she’s building a house that she plans to sell — this will be the fourth home she has flipped. She’s also looking to buy in New York to be close to where one of her three children attends college.

Gold cofounded the designer jeans brand loved by celebrities in 2002 with her then husband Jeff Lubell. She left the company in 2007, and went on to cofound boho brand Babakul Inc., which she later sold.

The Malibu native recently reentered the fashion business with a loungewear line called Style Union, but told WWD that has now taken a backseat.

“Quite honestly the fashion business is not the same. It’s so fickle that you don’t have as many followers anymore. There’s no loyalty,” she said. “I hate to say it, but it’s the truth. It’s not the same fashion business that I’m used to so I think Style Union at this particular time is taking a backseat.”

The broker for the Encino house is Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty.