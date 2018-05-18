Supermodel Tyra Banks has quickly sold one of her Pacific Palisades homes. (Yes, she has multiple in the Los Angeles celebrity enclave.)

The “America’s Next Top Model” creator and host just accepted an offer for $1.47 million for the two-bedroom town house, a slight profit from the $1.35 million she paid for it in 2017.

This does not take into account the cost of all the alterations she made to the 1,800-square-foot abode, “tastefully” remodeling it to give it a New York loft feel with open rooms and soaring ceilings, per broker babble.

Other features include a plush master suite with an oversize walk-in closet and a balcony, a wine cellar, a private patio with mountain views, a two-car garage and access to a shared outdoor swimming pool.

The mother of one began her Pacific Palisades spending spree back in 2014 when she purchased a $3.2 million turnkey property, later adding a $7.3 million ocean view mansion to her collection.

Most recently, she purchased a five-bedroom, five-bathroom modern estate built in 2014, and while it’s unclear if it is for her personal use or another investment property, it certainly has all the requirements of a typical celebrity home.

The property is filled with state-of-the-art amenities, from the zero-edge pool decked in white limestone outside to a media room with a huge projection screen and full bar inside.

Over on the East Coast, Banks was until recently also trying to sell her condo in Manhattan’s Battery Park City for $17.5 million where her neighbors include Leonardo DiCaprio.

Her fancy apartment came with a hair salon and a 360-degree mirrored dressing room and boasted views of the Statue of Liberty, but was recently withdrawn from the market.

James Respondek and Heidi Lake of Sotheby’s International Realty were the colisting agents for the Pacific Palisades property Banks just sold.