Swedish supermodel and Victoria Secret’s Angel Elsa Hosk has doubled her money on her New York starter apartment.

Hosk just sold her one-bedroom TriBeCa apartment for $1.19 million, more than double the $535,000 she paid for the fifth floor walk-up located at 184 Franklin Street in 2011, according to property records. This was the same year that the Stockholm-born beauty made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut.

Unsurprisingly, given the seller’s heritage, the apartment has a very Nordic minimalist feel to it, with white walls, floors and doors in the main living area and bedroom and smatterings of wooden furniture.

The new owner may also have an opportunity to buy private “roof rights” to create their own personal outdoor roof terrace above the unit, according to the listing.

Hosk has upgraded to a two-bedroom, one bathroom spacious loft in a co-op building on Crosby Street in SoHo, which she paid just over $2 million for in 2014.

She is not the only Victoria’s Secret Angel making real estate moves. WWD revealed recently that after struggling to offload her plush apartment near Central Park, Brazilian model Adriana Lima has wiped more than $1 million off the asking price, pushing it down to $4.3 million.

Records show that the 35-year-old paid just under $2 million for the apartment in 2003 and first put it up for sale about three-and-a half years ago for $5.5 million.