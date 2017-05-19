As Pippa Middleton prepares to step down the aisle today at her local village church, WWD decided to take a look at her marital home in London’s exclusive Chelsea neighborhood.

About a year ago, Middleton moved into the six-bedroom, white stucco fronted town house, which her 41-year-old wealthy fund manager fiancé James Matthews bought in 2014, and it’s reportedly worth an impressive 17 million pounds, or $22.1 million at current exchange.

According to various media reports, the house has an underground cinema and a gym, which means that super fit Middleton can workout in the privacy of her own home without being followed by the paparazzi. There’s also an elevator and a staff room, while plans have been approved by the local authorities for a car-stacking garage in the basement — another clever paparazzi dodging move.

While it could not be learned what the interiors look like, pictures emerged this week of Matthews’ former bachelor pad in Mayfair, which was decorated with rather dated flowery curtains, stag antlers, wooden four poster beds and chandeliers.

He admitted in an interview in 2006 that his parents were responsible for decorating most of that pad. We hope for Middleton’s sake that the interiors of his new home have been given a more modern touch.

Middleton, who became a global sensation when she was viewed as her sister’s bridesmaid, will also no doubt be able to visit the posh and exclusive Eden Rock hotel in St. Barths whenever she wants and for free as it’s owned by her soon-to-be-husband’s parents.