The Hamptons season officially kicks off this weekend so almost the entire New York fashion world will be heading east over the next few months to mingle with the same people they see during the rest of the week — but now in flip-flops, shorts and, sometimes, bathing suits. For those seeking to spend even more of their summer there, WWD Dirt takes a look at the celebrities selling or renting their homes on the island — at least for those who can afford it.

Christie Brinkley, Bridgehampton

Price: $29.5 million

Seemingly ageless model Christie Brinkley has been a permanent fixture in the Hamptons for decades, building up an impressive property portfolio of trophy mansions during that time. Now with her three children all grown up and living in the city, the 63-year-old has put her two Hamptons estates on the market.

The first is her family compound Tower Hill, which she acquired through several transactions over the years. It’s been on the market this time around since 2016, but she also tried to sell it in 2002 and 2006 with no success.

Set on around 20 acres of land, the Bridgehampton estate consists of a four-bedroom main house complete with a 50-foot observation tower, a four-bedroom guesthouse with a greenhouse conservatory and a separate barn with living quarters.

All this is enveloped by meandering lawns, a private pond, a hidden tennis court and an oversize heated Gunite pool with spa. After all, it wouldn’t be a Hamptons estate without one.

Christie Brinkley, New Haven

Price: $25 million

Brinkley’s second Hamptons mansion for sale is a $25 million, five-bedroom beachfront Colonial period property set on almost 4.5 acres of land in Sag Harbor’s North Haven neighborhood. Originally built in 1843, the three-story, 5,500-square-foot home still has many period details such as grand columns, wide-plank old pine floors and multiple fireplaces.

The home has been on the market since last year and while the price tag is much higher than when she tried to sell it in 2010 for $15.75 million, it’s been fully renovated in between.

Features include a kitchen with soapstone and marble counters, an enormous living room, a master suite with its own sitting room and secluded terrace and a Gunite pool outside.

According to the New York Post, the Uptown Girl sold another Sag Harbor home for $10 million in 2013 following her divorce from Peter Cook.

Matt Lauer, Noyack

Price: $16.995 million

NBC’s “Today Show” host Matt Lauer is also no stranger to Hamptons property, having made a number of real estate moves in the last year. This included selling his Southampton home for $3.5 million and listing his Noyack house for sale for $17.995 million, later trimming that price by $1 million.

It appears that the two homes were surplus to requirements after he snapped up actor Richard Gere’s massive 14,000-square-foot, 12-bedroom house in North Haven for a reported $36.5 million. (It was originally listed for $65 million.)

Lauer is still searching for a buyer for his six-bedroom traditional-style house in Noyack, which is set on 25 acres of land, including outdoor terraces and patios, secret gardens, a heated Gunite pool with pool house and wet bar, and a Har-Tru tennis court.

The house itself was designed by renowned architect Daniel Romualdez to resemble a New England shingled cape, while interiors are by Muriel Brandolini. It has an eat-in kitchen with an Emmanuel Babled chandelier, a separate dining room with hand-painted Gracie wallpaper, and a great room with cathedral ceilings and authentic barn beams.

Reed Krakoff, East Hampton Village

Price: $51.99 million

Over in East Hampton, Tiffany & Co.’s new chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff is still trying to sell his sprawling mansion, Lasata, which was once Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ childhood summer home.

The former creative director of Coach has been trying to offload the estate since September when it was listed for $53.99 million. That asking price has since been reduced by $2 million.

The grand 11-acre East Hampton Village estate on Further Lane includes an eight-bedroom main house that he and interior designer wife Delphine restored in 2007, a one-bedroom guest house, a pool, a two-bedroom pool house, a three-car garage building, and a tennis court.

Krakoff told The Wall Street Journal that he used the home as a weekend retreat from Manhattan, but now spends most weekends at his estate in Connecticut, which he picked up in 2015.

Elie Tahari, Sagaponack

Rent: $800,000

Elie Tahari has put his Sagaponack oceanfront house up for rent again and if you have a spare $800,000, it could be yours between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

This may sound like quite a lot of cash for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house, but it sits on 250 feet of private sandy beaches and the master suite has panoramic ocean views and a balcony, while an expansive private sun deck has its own stairs to the beach.

Elsewhere there is a barnlike great room, a 12-person dining table, as well as a 60-foot lap pool.

According to the listing, it’s also available year-round for $1.1 million and can be available fully staffed with a chef and housekeeper at the tenant’s expense.

The hefty price didn’t put off one hedge funder last summer, who reportedly dropped $800,000 on the rental for two months.