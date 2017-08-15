“Project Runway” judge Zac Posen has quietly cut his Manhattan property portfolio in half.

The fashion designer has sold his starter apartment in the posh enclave of Sutton Place close to the East River for $1.15 million in what appears to be an off-market deal, after paying $925,000 for it in 2013, city property records first spotted by the Observer showed.

While there are no recent pictures of the two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, listing images from when he purchased it show that the 36-year-old probably had his work cut out redesigning the interiors, unless he’s a fan of check wallpaper, frilly curtains and a lot of patterned furniture.

Other features of the apartment, which is in a white-glove prewar building, included high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout and a decorative fireplace in the large square living room.

This comes after it was revealed at the beginning of the year that Posen, who grew up in SoHo, bought a $3.5 million two-bedroom duplex penthouse in the Emory Roth-designed 210 East 73rd Street co-op building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

It has a neoclassical grand entrance that comes with hand-painted beamed ceilings and a curved iron staircase, a formal dining room big enough to entertain the fashion pack and seven large closets, but the showstopper has to be the 1,800-square-foot wraparound terrace.