How do celebrities get over breakups? In multimillion-dollar luxe penthouses, obviously.

Just days after Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik surprised the social media world with their split, it emerged that the latter is taking his mind off the breakup by moving into a brand new Manhattan penthouse.

The former One Directioner is the new owner of a $10.7 million, four-bedroom spread atop a six-story, 14-unit condominium in SoHo that dates back to 1877.

He is no stranger to the neighborhood, as he was photographed on numerous occasions exiting Hadid’s $4 million condo, which is just a few blocks away from his new home.

Once a silk showroom, Malik’s new building was converted into condos in 2016 and amenities include a doorman and a landscaped common rooftop.

The “Pillowtalk” crooner’s neighbors probably won’t spot him and his famous friends on the shared roof, though, as his new penthouse comes with its own 1,061-square-foot private terrace.

Other features include original details such as exposed brick high ceilings, oversized windows and cast iron and wood columns, giving it an industrial chic vibe.

These are juxtaposed with modern twists in the form of a luxe white-on-white eat-in-kitchen with marble countertops and high-end stainless steel appliances, while a custom steel staircase leads to the terrace.

According to the New York Post, the penthouse was on the market for 737 days, originally listing for $12.95 million and last asking $10.5 million before it was snagged by Malik’s LLC — Drop Zed.

Malik is not the only One Directioner to be making real estate moves. Former bandmate Harry Styles also recently picked up a New York apartment, paying $8.7 million for a three-bedroom condo at celebrity-filled condominium 443 Greenwich Street.

At the same time, Styles is still trying to find a buyer for his Los Angeles home. The sleek three-bedroom Hollywood Hills house is currently on the market for just under $8 million.

A spokesperson for Malik declined to comment.