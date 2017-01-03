Parties

Don’t get too used to your cashmere socks and “West Wing” reruns — the hibernation from the party scene will start to thaw as early as Jan. 8 when the Golden Globes kick off an awards season that will dominate January and February. The indie snow bunnies of the film world will swap their carpet gowns for Sundance, at the end of January, just before New York Fashion Week: Men’s returns — here’s hoping the men’s brands hit their stride with their after-party effort. The Grammys will interrupt New York Fashion Week, and just as you’re recovering from the Marc Jacobs finale, the Academy Awards will kick off in L.A. After that, it’s off to the races — SXSW will draw hipster entertainment geeks to Austin, museums like the Frick and the Whitney are sure to usher the young socials of New York into a cocktail dress for their spring parties and the Chanel-touted Tribeca Film Festival will give a leg-up on what movies to add to your viewing queue. Will the Coachella steam continue to wane? What glamorous newcomer will debut at Cannes? And, the big one: just what will the fashion cognoscenti pick from Rei Kawakubo’s oeuvre at this year’s Met Ball, dedicated to Comme des Garçons?

Inauguration/March

Where do you plan to be inauguration weekend? On Jan. 20, President-elect Donald Trump will attend two official inaugural balls and the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, his transition team has announced. Several other unofficial (and nonpartisan at that) balls are being held through the capital over the weekend, including the Vettys Inaugural Ball and Awards and the Washingtonian Inaugural Ball. Actors including Connie Britton, Christina Hendricks, Alia Shawkat and Cheryl Hines are on the host committee for the Creative Coalition’s Inaugural Ball for the Arts, held Friday evening. Talent has yet to be confirmed for this year, but past performers include the Black Eyed Peas and Sting.

Left-leaning designers like Michael Kors and editors such as Condé Nast Traveler’s Pilar Guzman are just some of the media and fashion people who have voiced plans to join in the Women’s March on Washington on Jan 21. After some contention, the D.C. police have officially issued a permit for the march to take place, beginning not at Lincoln Memorial as originally planned, but at Independence Avenue and Third Street SW.

Restaurants:

AbcV — Early 2017

38 East 19 Street

Continuing his dominance of New York’s dining scene, Jean-Georges Vongerichten has partnered with ABC Carpet & Home chief executive officer and creative director Paulette Cole to open AbcV, a vegetarian spin-off of his popular ABC Kitchen. The restaurant, situated next to the ABC empire, will serve breakfast, lunch and to-go, with dinner launching shortly after. Will Trump come knocking when a veggie craving strikes?

Made Nice — February

8 West 28th Street

Will Guidara and chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park and the NoMad Hotel restaurants are set to make their fast-casual debut in February, with the opening of Made Nice. Located next door to the NoMad bar, the restaurant will serve a small menu of composed dishes, priced around $12 to $15, that are reminiscent of their famed dishes from the two other establishments. “We’ve been craving a place that we can visit almost every day for delicious, wholesome food and warm hospitality,” Guidara and Humm said. “Something accessible, convenient and hospitable.”

Party planner:

Ron Wendt

Emerging as the fashion industry’s go-to for planning the chicest parties, Ron Wendt’s work will be seen all over New York in the coming year. In 2016, Wendt was responsible for Chanel’s dinner at the New York Public Library, the opening of the Cartier mansion — and for filling Louis Vuitton’s Miami Design District store with 24,000 pounds of sand. “There is always an object to meet — most of them are Paris-based, and they have very specific directives they’re looking for,” he says of his clients. “But then there’s an interpretation, because this is New York.” His schedule for the new year already includes the Net-a-porter and MSK winter luncheon, the MSK spring ball, with Carolina Herrera, and an Oscar party in L.A. “that I can’t talk about.”

Breakout actors:

Lucas Hedges

The son of the Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” and “About a Boy” has been gaining momentum since his film “Manchester by the Sea” premiered at Sundance last January. Now, with the Casey Affleck-helmed film drumming up awards-season nods, Hedges is poised to be a face of 2017. He’ll be seen this year alongside Saoirse Ronan in “Lady Bird,” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” from Academy Award-winner Martin McDonagh, starring Peter Dinklage and Woody Harrelson.

Naomie Harris

The British actress may have catapulted into fame with “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” but she’s moved beyond her Bond days with “Moonlight,” one of this year’s most poignant contenders for Oscar gold. And the fashion world has caught on quick; she’s graced front rows at Michael Kors, Dior and Burberry, and the award-season race has her out in Rodarte, Monse and Gucci. Much like we were glued to our TVs awaiting Brie Larson’s Oscar-night dress last year, we’ll be eagerly awaiting Harris’ gown come February.