SISTER ACTS: Emma Watson is among 190 prominent British and Irish actresses who signed an open letter in Britain’s Observer newspaper on Sunday. Headlined “Sisters, This is Our Moment to Say Time’s Up,” the letter laments the multiple injustices women face in the film industry, including a pay gap and sexual abuse.

In the wake of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, it states, “Perhaps Time’s Up seems a million miles away to you – started by a group of women with privilege. The truth is, we are all workers, and whether we’re in the limelight or in the shadows, our voices matter.”

Ahead of Sunday night’s BAFTA awards, 27-year-old Watson has donated 1 million pounds to the U.K. Justice and Equality Fund, a new fund that is crowdfunding to pay for services to support female victims of harassment in the workplace. She and her co-actors are inviting everyone to donate and to “spread the word to others and be a catalyst for change.”

In 2014, Watson gave a speech at the HeForShe campaign founded by U.N. Women in a bid to encourage men and boys to recognize inequality against women and to speak up about it.

Leading signatories such as Rosamund Pike, Kate Winslet and Vanessa Kirby have said they will be dressed in black at the BAFTAs, a nod to the 2018 Golden Globes, and the stars will be accompanied by female activists rather than their significant other.

