Awards season is upon us and nominations for the 71st British Academy Film Awards were announced Tuesday with “The Shape of Water” leading the pack.

The romantic fantasy film, starring British-born Sally Hawkins, scored 12 nominations from BAFTA, which can often serve as a bellwether for Oscar picks, which this year will be announced on Jan. 23.

Other standouts on the list — with nine nominations each — include “”Darkest Hour” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” the latter of which took home the top honor at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Daniel Day-Lewis for “Phantom Thread,” Timothée Chalamet for “Call Me By Your Name” and Daniel Kaluuya for “Get Out” are among those nominated for best actor; Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya,” Saoirse Ronan for “Lady Bird” and Annette Bening for “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” are all up for the top actress honor.

Notably absent from the BAFTA list is “The Post,” starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, neither of whom received a nomination. Despite James Franco’s win for best actor in a comedy or musical at the Globes, the actor and his film “The Disaster Artist” was also overlooked by the British Academy.

The BAFTA ceremony will take place Feb. 18 at Royal Albert Hall in London and will be hosted by “Absolutely Fabulous” star Joanna Lumley.

See the full list of 2018 BAFTA nominations below.

Best film

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding British film

“Darkest Hour”

“The Death of Stalin”

“God’s Own Country”

“Lady Macbeth”

“Paddington 2”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

“The Ghoul” – Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (producers)

“I Am Not a Witch” – Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (Producer)

“Jawbone” – Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director)

“Kingdom of Us” – Lucy Cohen (director)

“Lady Macbeth” – Alice Birch (writer), William Oldroyd (director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (producer)

Best non-English film

“Elle”

“First They Killed My Father”

“The Handmaiden”

“Loveless”

“The Salesman”

Best documentary

“City of Ghosts”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Icarus”

“An Inconvenient Sequel”

“Jane”

Best animated film

“Coco”

“Loving Vincent”

“My Life as a Courgette”

Best director

Denis Villeneuve, “Blade Runner 2049”

Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me by Your Name”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Guillermo Del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best original screenplay

“Get Out”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best adapted screenplay

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Death of Stalin”

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”

“Molly’s Game”

“Paddington 2”

Best actress

Annette Bening, “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Best actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Jamie Bell, “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Best supporting actress

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Kristin Scott Thomas, “Darkest Hour”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best supporting actor

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Hugh Grant, “Paddington 2”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best original music

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

Best cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best editing

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best production design

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

Best costume design

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour”

“I, Tonya”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

Best makeup & hair

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“I, Tonya”

“Victoria & Abdul”

“Wonder”

Best sound

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Best special visual effects

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

Best British short animation

“Have Heart”

“Mamoon”

“Poles Apart”

Best British short film

“Aamir”

“Cowboy Dave”

“A Drowning Man”

“Work”

“Wren Boys”

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet

