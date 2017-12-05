Louis Vuitton is serious about travel.

“We have always been designing objects for travel, because at Louis Vuitton the idea of traveling has always been about a lifestyle,” Louis Vuitton chief executive officer Michael Burke commented. “We take everyday objects, things that are a part of daily life, like a sofa or a stool, and we elevate them into something sublime. The beauty of fine materials, plasticity of forms, carefully balanced proportions, complexity of craftsmanship, close attention to details, remarkable designers and the exceptional know-how of Louis Vuitton unite in the Objets Nomades.”

A selection of pieces from Louis Vuitton’s travel accessories collection is on display this week under the Design Miami tent in Miami Beach. New Objets making their debut at the fair this year include an exclusive colorway of the Bomboca Sofa design by the Campanaga Brothers, as well as the Spiral Lamb and hanging Swing Boat designed by Atelier Oïsuch. The Louis Vuitton booth includes designs by Patricia Urquiola, Marcel Wanders and India Mahdavi. A selection of pieces will be on display during the week at the Louis Vuitton boutique in the Miami Design District.