MILAN — Aman is making its debut in New York in 2020.

Aman New York will occupy Manhattan’s prestigious Crown Building, located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street and overlooking Central Park.

The neoclassic Beaux-Arts building, which will be completely restored and internally redesigned under the guidance of Denniston’s architect Jean-Michel Gathy, will contain 83 rooms and suites, three restaurants, a 21,526-square-foot spa, as well as 19 private residences and a five-level penthouse featuring terraces with heated pools.

The rooms, which will span more than 754 square feet, will be defined by light colors, innovative lighting, a revolving door and a functioning fireplace.

The hotel’s guests, as well as the residents and the Aman Members’ Club affiliates, will have access to the spa, which occupies three levels and includes a short course swimming pool.

In order to guarantee a luxury experience, Aman New York will have a Garden Terrace, including a restaurant, a bar and a cigar bar, and a piano bar located in the Sky Lobby, a wine library and a jazz club in the basement.

“Aman has always looked for the most exclusive locations in the world and recently we have extended our vision to selected cities. The Crown Building represents a unique opportunity to bring Aman to New York, the most incredible and dynamic city in the world. We are honored to add a new, emotional chapter to the history of this iconic building,” said Aman president and chief executive officer Vladislav Doronin. “As it happens for all the Aman properties, we will be strictly connected to the local community in New York also. We can’t wait to absorb the exciting energy of New York and combine it with our unique formula to deliver a lively, enriching experience for our guests in order to provide them with a redefined vision of hospitality.”

Aman New York will be the third location of the group in the U.S., where Aman already operates the Amangiri resort in Utah and Amangani in Wyoming.

The luxury hospitality group operates 31 hotels and resorts across Bhutan, Cambodia, Philippines, France, Japan, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Laos, Morocco, Montenegro, Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, Turks and Caicos, the U.S. and Vietnam.