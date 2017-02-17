Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals” takes viewers through the karmic reckoning of a love gone sour, and in typical Ford fashion, it does so in style. In a new featurette released exclusively to WWD, Ford, Amy Adams, Michael Sheen and costume designer Arianne Phillips open up about the film’s much-talked-about costumes.

“Costumes really are about creating character and setting, often many subtle cues, story cues for tone and place and emotion, as well as hints to a backstory or an interior life that a character has,” says Phillips. “One of the great things about working with Tom is that Tom is extremely detail-oriented, which is fantastic for me when it comes to costumes.”

“I can safely say I’ve never had a more beautiful wardrobe in any film I’ve ever done,” says Adams. “The pieces were extremely well-thought-out and beautifully tailored.”

Sheen reveals that Ford included personal touches in some of the costumes. “Not only am I wearing Tom Ford designed clothes, I’m actually wearing some of Tom Ford’s own personal things,” he says. “These studs are actually Tom’s own. So they’re sewn into the shirt because everyone is so scared of losing them.”

“Because it’s so clear in my mind, of course I’m very hands-on because I have a very clear vision in my head of what it should be,” Ford says while explaining his vision for the costumes. If only we could all translate what’s in our heads directly to our art à la Ford.

“Nocturnal Animals” has earned Michael Shannon an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at this month’s upcoming awards show on Feb. 26. The film will be available via DVD, Blu-ray and On Demand five days prior, on Feb. 21. Watch the featurette on the costumes in the video below.