On Monday night, the model pack was out in full force at the God’s Love We Deliver annual Golden Heart Awards. Although many are in the middle of training season — for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show — they had trekked out to Spring Place to show their support for Michael Kors, a patron for the meal delivery nonprofit.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes, 26, is among those in preparation mode for show, which will take place in Shanghai on Nov.28. “It’s the furthest we’ve ever traveled for the show, so it’ll be really fun,” said Tookes, before sharing her preparation.

“A lot of working out, eating healthy, making sure I stay really strong and fit and also getting sleep,” she said. “I like to switch it up. Some days I’ll do a barre class, another day I’ll do yoga, and then another I’ll do weight training, to really make my legs strong.”

Dutch model Romee Strijd echoed a similar plan. “I change my workout schedule a lot because I like to mix it up, I get bored so easily,” she said. “I do a mix of Dogpound, Pilates. I like to go for a little run. I think I go four times a week, and everyday I do something [different].”

More Coverage From WWD.com:

A Look Into the Life of Dries Van Noten

Jay Pharoah Talks ‘White Famous,’ Life After ‘SNL’

Andy Warhol Protégé Matthew Rolston Taps Eighties Archive for ‘Hollywood Royale’

WWD Toasts 40 Industry Leaders Under 40