Scooter Braun is speaking out following the fatal attack that took place at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester on Monday night. Braun, who manages Grande, reflected on the tragedy in a series of tweets posted early this morning.
“Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean bbq,” Braun wrote. “We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy.…I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered…we r free.”
Braun continued by pledging to live each day to the fullest in honor of the 22 teenagers and children who died and 59 who were injured in the attack earlier this week. “The wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy,” he wrote. “No. That is my answer. No. We can’t allow it. Fear cannot rule the day.”
It was widely reported yesterday that Grande has suspended her tour in light of the attack. Fans have been urging Braun, who also manages Justin Bieber, to postpone Bieber’s European tour, which kicks off on June 3.
The last 48 hours have been beyond devastating. As a father I cannot express my sorrow and my rage at this cowardice act. These were children. They were attacked because of our way of life. Our love of freedom and each other. There are no words that will comfort. There is nothing that can be said to make 22 return to their families today. I am so so sorry for their loss. I am so sorry to all those affected. Thank you to people of Manchester who have come together to help save lives and give shelter. Your courage and bravery is our hope. As I stated last night let's please all hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in our hearts and prayers. From myself and my friend @arianagrande …We are with you Manchester. We will not let evil win! Never!
