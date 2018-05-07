Singer Ariana Grande made her Met Gala debut on Monday night in a custom gown by Vera Wang. The look featured an allover print of the Sistine Chapel, which played to the night’s theme while also achieving stylist Law Roach’s vision for Grande “to look like art, a beautiful painting.”

“It was just all about romance with her,” shared Roach via phone just hours before the singer hit the carpet on Monday evening. “There is a bit of drama there, there is a silhouette that we are used to seeing her in but, of course, more elevated and more appropriate for the event. It is very recognizably Ariana Grande, for sure.”

The self-described “image architect” first saw the dress in person at a fitting with Grande on Saturday morning. Though it was Grande’s first time at the event, it wasn’t Law’s first time dressing a Met Gala first-timer. Last year, he styled Céline Dion in a custom Atelier Versace gown for her Met Gala debut.

Roach and Wang worked together recently on Mary J. Blige’s look for the 2018 Oscars. There, the singer wore a red, off-the shoulder gown while performing “Mighty River” during the ceremony.

“Vera, to me, is the epitome of femininity and softness, especially with the wedding gowns,” Roach said. “Vera knows a woman’s body, Vera knows how to exaggerate a waistline. I had a really, really good experience with them for Oscars for Mary J. Blige and I just wanted to keep that relationship going. I love to work with people who I love to work with. I knew it would be a great match and that they have the capacity to do exactly what Ari and I wanted.”

