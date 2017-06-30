I am making my recommendations off the Verve Wine Store because it’s a way cool shop [and] Dustin is a Master Somm who’s making wine fun and approachable. [It’s] one of my favorite wine shops in NYC. — Ariel Acre, Owner of Air’s Champagne Parlor



FUN NIGHT OUT

Dhondt-Grellet Brut Champagne Dans un Premier Temps NV, $39

Fire alert: Total babe wine. This young guy is making Burgundian-style Champagne from the grand cru village in Avize from his mother and father’s vineyards that boast up to 40-year-old vines. This entry brut is anything but, with fresh, crisp currents and some powerful structure and minerality. These wines are a steal and will knock the socks off any Yellow Label (Veuve Clicquot) wine drinker, for less bucks. That’s très fresh!

FIRST DATE

Bereche et Fils Brut Reserve, $48

Raphael is a beast of a winemaker with a badass attitude making complex wines at a value price. This isn’t your typical non-vintage, there is so much depth and complexity with deeper toasted and honeyed notes. Fab with food or just a special surprise for the novice or sophisticated drinker.

BIRTHDAY TOAST

Chartogne Taillet Rosé Champagne, $65

One of my favorite rosés around, this is a real underdog winemaker. Young guy making terroir-focused wines that really pack a punch. Juicy notes of raspberries and tangerines. If I had this on draft I could sit poolside all day!

More Feast for the Eye Coverage From WWD.com:



Fishbone Opens in Chelsea

Nick Jones Brings Cecconi’s to DUMBO

Diego Moya Opens Hemlock in the Lower East Side

$500 Pours and More at the Library of Distilled Spirits