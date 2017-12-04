Inside the Paradise Plaza

Miami’s Design District continues to evolve with the help of Craig Robins’ Dacra. This year sees the addition of Paradise Plaza, which will include a range of contemporary sculptures and installations. New highlights from the Design District include a bus station/water fountain sculpture from Urs Fischer; a pergola by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec that provides shade and seating; and, just in time for the holidays, Charlap, Hyman and Herrero have draped the area’s palm trees with shimmering tinsel called “White Rain.” ‘Tis the season.

The Craig Robins Collection

Over at Dacra headquarters, the art collector puts pieces from his impressive private collective on rotating public display. See works by Zaha Hadid, Paul McCarthy, Richard Tuttle and more.

Jeffrey Deitch and Larry Gagosian Present ‘Abstract/Not Abstract’

The powerhouse gallerists have teamed up again for a collaborative art show during the fair. “Abstract/Not Abstract” is an exhibition of new abstract paintings at the Moore Building in the Design District. Included is work by artists Tauba Auerbach, Jeff Koons, Sterling Ruby, Christopher Wool, Richard Prince and Elizabeth Neel.

ICA Reopening

After a donation of land from the Design District, the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami reopens with over twice the amount of space for exhibition galleries and a new 15,000 foot sculpture garden, giving the relatively young museum and it’s collection of mostly European artists a splashy reentrance onto the scene.