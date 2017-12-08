Art Basel Miami Beach: Which Period of Art Do You Most Identify With?

Asked of the art and party crowd Wednesday night at Art Basel Miami Beach: “What period of art do you most identify with?”

Paris Hilton: “Andy Warhol, he’s like my icon and I’ve always been obsessed with his work. And my mom and him used to actually hang out at Studio 54, and my mom had after parties at the Waldorf Astoria. And I would be there and I’d sit on Andy’s lap and draw art. And he always said to my mom and everyone in the room, ‘This girl is going to be a star.’ So it was really cool, he predicted it when I was two years old.”

Kris Van Assche: “If it were design it would definitely be the Fifties. I’m very crazy about Fifties French furniture. If it were art I guess it’s more today’s art. I’m very much open to today’s artists.”

Daniel Ashram: “Probably like the 1960s in California: Land art, and this moment in the beginning of thinking about the environment, and light and space and artists like James Turrell and Michael Heizer. This is a moment of American art that I’ve experienced in way, but I wish I could have been alive for.”

Jean Pigozzi: “I like what’s happening now, because I’m always interested in the future. I love Picasso, I love all that, but I’m really interested in what’s happening now.”

Maria Buccellati: “I used to be an Old Masters girl, but the art of today isn’t about one period, it’s about how it makes you feel.”

More from Art Basel Miami Beach:

Art Basel Miami Beach: Ricky Martin, Man About Town

Art Basel Miami Beach: Dior Homme Reveals Lantern Collaboration

Art Basel Miami Beach: Livin’ La Vida Loca at Prada Double Club

Art Basel Miami Beach: Diplo, Jeremy Scott Kick Off the Week

Art Basel Miami Beach: Daniel Arsham Gets Political for ACLU

Art Basel Miami Beach: If You Could Buy Any Piece of Art, What Would It Be?