Kelsey Montague Creates Murals for Mexican Relief Charities

If you spot one of Kelsey Montague’s wing murals at The Nautilus South Beach hotel or under the Art Basel tent, don’t feel shy about snapping a selfie. For each social media post hashtagged #GCPutWingsOn, tequila sponsor Gran Centenario will donate $10 to benefit charities supporting victims impacted by the earthquake in Mexico City earlier this fall.

ACLU Launches Speak Up Pop-up Shop

Also bringing charity to Basel is the ACLU, which will host a dinner at the Standard on December 6 to celebrate the launch of the ACLU Speak Up Pop-up Shop, which features products from the likes of Prabal Gurung, Opening Ceremony, Public School Daniel Arsham, the Haas Brothers and more.

Sies Marjan Links Up With Walter Robinson for RxArt

On Dec. 6, The Webster and Sies Marjan will put Walter Robinson on display. The fashion brand tapped Robinson to create an original painting, which will be displayed during a cocktail and then sold to benefit RxArt, which aims to bring artwork into pediatric hospitals. Earlier this year Sies Marjan sponsored a RxArt coloring book, which is gifted to patients in hospitals.

“[Robinson] might speak nonchalantly about his work, but underneath there is a whole world of references and deeper meaning,” says Sies Marjan creative director Sander Lak. “I wanted him to make a work based on some images of the girls that we had in our last show. I didn’t want to give any direction or goals, I just provided some images and let him do what he does best.”