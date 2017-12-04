Rise by We Wellness Pop-up

Looking to recharge? WeWork South of Fifth is hosting a Rise By We wellness pop-up, offering complimentary fitness and meditation classes in collaboration with local studios, including Pilathon, Modern Om and Barbell Society. Manicures by Vanity Projects and refreshments by Jugofresh will also be on-site.



A Slice of Roberta’s Pizza in Design District’s Jungle Plaza

Bushwick pizza joint Roberta’s has made the trek down to Miami. Located in the Design District’s Jungle Plaza, the mobile pop-up will serve many of its most popular New York pies from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.



And After Hours…

Miuccia Prada’s museum, Fondazione Prada, launches “The Prada Double Club Miami,” an installation by German artist Carsten Höller that is to be experienced as a fully-functioning nightclub from Dec. 5- Dec. 7. The concept, originally launched in London in 2008, is set in a former ice factory and includes a bar, a restaurant and a disco, each divided into Western and Congolese parts.