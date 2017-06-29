HONG KONG — Lifestyle is the new retail. It’s a refrain coming out of the mouths of c-suite fashion executives the world over and countless consumer white papers, surveys and conference panels.

While that’s reflected in the trend of growing square footage in malls devoted to F&B, cinemas and other lifestyle components, Asian retail groups are also investing more resources into building out hotel divisions.

Lane Crawford’s owner, for instance, is due to open the five-star luxury hotel The Murray at the end of the year in Hong Kong. Set in a heritage building and undergoing a redesign by Norman Foster, it’s part of the Niccolo Group launched in 2014 under the Wharf Hotels — the hospitality arm of the Woo family.

“There’s a natural connection between retail businesses and hotels,” said Jennifer Cronin, president of Wharf Hotels. Aside from The Murray, the group will open a Niccolo hotel in Chongqing in August.

“Our hospitality concepts in Chengdu and Chongqing are integrated into IFS [International Finance Square], a leading retail precinct in the city,” Cronin said. “This two-pronged approach allows guests to become immersed and engaged in a city’s lifestyle, culture and community.”

Also in the pipeline is The Middle House in Shanghai, the fourth hotel under Swire Group that operates multiple malls. Swire was one of the first big advocates of the mixed-use hotel, retail and office combination in the late Nineties with its Pacific Place complex. The mall is now connected to four hotels: a JW Marriott, Conrad and Shangri-La and in 2009, it added Swire’s own branded hotel called The Upper House.

While the business model itself is not new, the trend is one that is propelled further in recent years by a growing appetite for travel, especially as international shoppers chase favorable currency swings. According to a Hurun report released this month, Chinese consumers in the luxury segment spend an average of 380,000 renminbi on travel annually, and 220,000 renminbi on shopping.

Adrian Cheng, part of the clan whose holdings include mall developer New World Development, jeweler Chow Tai Fook and the Rosewood Hotel Group, said other than driving traffic, expanding horizontally also helps companies glean important customer insights.