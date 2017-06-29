It’s been 58 years since the birth of Barbie, but her influence is alive and well — especially when it comes to celebrity style.

Zendaya became the latest to channel the iconic doll when she wore a hot pink Ralph and Russo gown to the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” on Wednesday night. Her look quickly drew Barbie comparisons, which were furthered by her stylist Law Roach in an Instagram caption.

“Barbie is the ultimate glamour girl and every girl wants to have a Barbie moment,” Roach says. “Whether your inspiration is Barbie or L.A. legend Angelyne, pink is the new black.”

Gigi Hadid also seems to have caught the Barbie bug. The model got all dolled up for the launch of her Vogue Eyewear collaboration on Tuesday night, opting for a biker jacket and matching high-rise bell-bottoms by Kreist for an overdose of girlish charm.

Perhaps Gigi caught the bug from sister Bella, who wore a hot pink Off-White ensemble to the 2017 CFDA Awards earlier this month.

Kylie Jenner did her best Barbie impression for Flaunt Magazine back in May. She posed in various pink getups while wearing a long, platinum blonde wig.

And who could forget when Beyoncé dressed as a Barbie for Halloween in October?

But it isn’t only the women going for the hue: Shades of pink have also been cropping up in some of the latest men’s collections. Pale pink appeared on the runway at the Comme des Garçons Homme Plus, Dsquared2 and Gosha Rubchinskiy spring 2018 shows, among others.

Mattel may have just revamped its line of Ken dolls, but it seems that Barbie is the one setting trends.

Watch stylist Law Roach talk about Zendaya’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” gown in The Aftermath video below.

