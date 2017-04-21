The longtime boss of Barnes & Noble is looking to turn a small profit on one of his Hamptons mansions.

Leonard Riggio, the chairman and chief executive officer of Barnes & Noble, the U.S.’s largest book store chain, has just put his house in Bridgehampton up for sale, asking $5.995 million, listing records showed.

According to Property Shark’s records, Riggio, who bought Barnes & Noble in 1971 when it just had one struggling store in Manhattan and went on to turn it into a multinational chain, paid $5.625 million for the property in 2015.

It’s set on 1.2 acres of land, with 6,600 square feet of living space spread over three levels.

A spokesperson for Barnes & Noble confirmed that Riggio and his wife, Louise Riggio, are selling the Bridgehampton home, but told WWD that it is not their primary residence.

According to various media reports, the couple, who are avid art collectors, have another Bridgehampton home where they keep some of their vast collection. Indeed, some of their pieces are so large they can be viewed from Google Earth.

The home they are selling was built in 2001 and has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a kitchen with marble countertops and a large center island, a den, a great room, a media room, a gym, a wine cellar, a pool with cabana and a detached two-car garage.

The listing agent, Mala Sanderson of Corcoran, described the home as a “very charming house.”