The inner workings of the celebrity-stylist relationship are coming to screens.

Clickable Media Group, the newly launched digital platform from entertainment public relations and marketing agency Rogers & Cowan, is debuting “Click My Closet,” a new online series that both shows the relationship between a celebrity and their stylist while also featuring a clickable shopping experience.

“If you think about the role of a publicist, whether we’re working with Brie Larson or Allison Williams, we’re with them all day long, and we’re with them when they’re with their stylists,” said Rogers & Cowan chief executive officer Mark Owens. “We were privy to that relationship and we were privy to that behind-the-scenes content, so I like to say that we’re bringing what was happening behind the camera in front, out to the viewer.”

The series launches on May 15 with four episodes featuring Ashley Greene with Cristina Ehrlich, Charlotte McKinney with Maeve Reilly, Petra Nemcova with Joanne Black and Cheryl Burke with Karen Raphael.

“Ultimately talent has a direct relationship with their fan base nowadays — they’re talking to them through social media 24/7. But nobody has ever taken a look at the real special relationship that talent has with their stylists, and how they come to a style together,” Owens said. “Cristina Ehrlich was Ashley Greene’s stylist, they’ve worked together since the Met Gala and ‘Twilight’ seven years ago. [The show looks at] how have they developed the relationship so that when she’s going to Coachella, where she’s traveling, or if she has an appearance on [James] Corden or [Jimmy] Kimmel, how does that come together? And we thought that would make really compelling content.”

The online series will allow viewers to save, share and shop the looks featured on the show.

