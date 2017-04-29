The Fyre Festival drama lives on. By now you’ve no doubt heard of the ill-fated music festival in the Bahamas, which promised to be a luxurious (and expensive) weekend of models, music and tanning but crumbled Friday, as documented on Instagram, Twitter – and on newspaper front pages.

The festival was promoted by a bevy of models including Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Baldwin; following the controversy those who lent their names to the festival have done their best to stay mum. But now, Hadid has addressed the disastrous event – and made sure to note she really didn’t have anything to do with its failure.

“Hey guys,” she wrote in a note, which she shared on Twitter Saturday afternoon. “I just wanted to address Fyre Festival…Even though this was not my project what so ever, nor was I informed about the production or process of the festival in any shape or form, I do know that it has always been out of great intent and they truly wanted all of us to have the time of our lives. I initially trusted this would be an amazing & memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion…not knowing about the disaster that was to come…I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn’t stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too. I hope everyone is safe and back with their families and loved ones…xo.”

Jenner, on the other hand, might want to hold off on promotions for a little while. Earlier this month she found herself at the center of the Pepsi ad controversy, for which she drew widespread backlash on social media and wound up removing all promotion of the ad from her Instagram, as Pepsi pulled the ad. Coupled with the Fyre Festival scandal, it’s been a rough month for model promos.