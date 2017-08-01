Bella HadidGigi Hadid and Bella Hadid out and about, New York, USA - 27 Jul 2017Bella Hadid arrives at her apartment in New York

Bella Hadid commemorated her summer break in NYC with some fresh ink.

The 20-year-old model — who has been often spotted around the Big Apple in the past few weeks — recently visited West 4 Tattoo in Manhattan for a dainty rose on her left elbow. Artist JonBoy — who previously tattooed Hadid’s pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin — posted the subtle sketch to his Instagram account Monday alongside a rose emoji.

This isn’t Hadid’s first foray into the realm of mini-tattoos. In January the California native revealed a pair of tiny angel wings on her ankles, which fans guessed to be a nod to her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway debut the previous November.

On vacation until New York Fashion Week begins Sept. 7, the Chrome Hearts collaborator has kept mum as to the true meaning of her barely there body art.

