Father knows best. Ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, designers and celebrities share the best lessons, wisdom and guidance given to them by their own dads.

Lucy Hale: “Life can be serious, but don’t take yourself too seriously and don’t overthink too much. He’s such a fun, lighthearted guy.”

Todd Snyder: “My dad, the one thing he told me is if you want to be the best, work for the best. And I took that to heart. I worked for Ralph Lauren, I worked for Mickey Drexler, and there’s no better people in the industry to be able to say you worked for.”

Tommy Hilfiger: “My father taught me to treat my mother and sisters with the utmost respect.”

Nicky Hilton-Rothschild: “He taught me to work your way up from the bottom, never feel you’re too above anything and learn the ropes. That’s what I did when I started interning and taking food orders and taking out the trash at 15.”

Nacho Figueras: “My dad has told me to always fight hard for things and that nothing is impossible, but you have to be persistent. He does it by example.”

Maye Musk: “To study to be a dietician because I wanted to do sciences. He told me to have a profession at the end, so I majored in dietetics.”

Dennis Basso: “Never be afraid of a hard day’s work. It’s OK to be the first one in and last one out; someone is watching.”

Tommy Dorfman: “Don’t forget to breathe.”

