Music’s most powerful couple just got a whole lot richer. Beyoncé and Jay Z’s combined net worth has officially passed the billion-dollar mark.

Forbes first reported the news this morning after releasing its list of America’s Wealthiest Self-Made Women. Beyoncé ranks number 46 on the list — with a net worth of $350 million. Jay Z’s net worth has jumped to $810 million since last year, scoring him the number-two spot on Forbes’ Richest in Hip-Hop of 2017 list, released last week.

Together, the couple is worth a total of $1.16 billion. Jay Z’s net worth — which is just a cool $10 million less than Sean “Diddy” Combs — skyrocketed after Sprint invested $200 million in Tidal, his popular streaming service company. It was widely reported last week that the rapper also signed a $200 million deal with Live Nation that would span 10 years.

Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, earned some serious cash last year while on the Formation World Tour in support of her sixth solo album, “Lemonade.” It’s been over a year since she released the record and its accompanying visuals, but that hasn’t stopped the album from continuing to rake in awards and praise. Beyoncé leads this year’s BET Awards nominations, with seven total.

The duo has been dressing the part of billion-dollar couple in recent months. Beyoncé in particular has taken a liking to Alessandro Michele’s Gucci and has been opting for opulent pieces such as a $22,000 kimono that she wore to the NBA All-Star Game in February. She’s known to post photo shoots and videos of her most recent looks to Instagram, where she now boasts 101 million followers.

More from WWD.com:

Beyoncé Leads BET Awards Nominations

Marni Senofonte: From Norma Kamali’s Assistant to Beyoncé’s Head Stylist

3 Things You Didn’t Know About Beyoncé’s Most Popular Met Gala Looks

LeToya Luckett on Moving Past Destiny’s Child and Playing Dionne Warwick