There just might be one person even more influential than Beyoncé herself: her doctor.

News broke on Thursday afternoon that Beyoncé, who recently revealed that she was pregnant with twins, was pulling out of her 2017 Coachella headlining performances at the suggestion of her doctor. Though she’s skipping out on this year due to her pregnancy, there’s a silver lining: the singer will reportedly headline the 2018 installment. So members of the Beyhive who already mapped out a trip to the Coachella Valley this April are going to have to put their plans on ice — for a year.

News of the cancellation comes two months before Beyoncé was set to take the stage for what would have been her first time headlining the event. She, along with Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead, was announced as a headliner at the top of the year, and was scheduled to perform on both Saturdays of the festival. Bon Iver, Future and Schoolboy Q remain among the big draws for those days.

Beyoncé previously performed at Coachella with husband Jay Z when he headlined in 2010, and also joined sister Solange on stage in 2014. It’s unclear who will take her spot this year — but whoever does has some big shoes to fill.

As she is apt to do, Beyoncé made headlines for her 2017 Grammys performance earlier this month. At the awards show, she debuted the first looks from Peter Dundas’ eponymous collection. She dazzled in a gold gown, later slipping into a red one with a plunging neckline that hugged her baby bump. Dundas took to Instagram to share sketches of the looks.