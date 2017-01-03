Start getting your boho chic dresses, short-shorts and crop tops ready now: Coachella is calling in the big guns for its 2017 installment. The festival released the official lineup for its two April weekends, and the list is looking tight.

Radiohead will kick off both weekends with headlining performances on Friday, April 14 and Friday, April 21. Travis Scott, Phantogram and Banks will also take the stage on those days. Beyoncé is set to headline both Saturdays, with Bon Iver, Future and Schoolboy Q performing as well. Kendrick Lamar will close out both weekends. Lorde, who hasn’t released new music since 2013, will also perform on both Sundays. Could the 20-year-old singer’s scheduled appearance be a sign that she’ll drop new music before — or during — the festival?

Reactions to the lineup have been positive on social media so far.

THIS YEARS LINE UP ON COACHELLA DSKDENJDKENJS — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) January 3, 2017

Many seem to be looking forward to Beyoncé’s set in particular. This marks the “Lemonade” songstress’ first time headlining Coachella. She previously performed with husband Jay Z when he headlined in 2010, and also joined sister Solange on stage in 2014. Last year Beyoncé embarked on the Formation World Tour, and it’s likely that she’ll perform many of her “Lemonade” hits at this year’s festival. She appeared in Nicki Minaj’s 2015 video for “Feeling Myself,” which was thought to be almost entirely filmed at the festival that year. If the “Feeling Myself” video is any indication of her Coachella spirit, we can expect Beyoncé to float around in inflatable pools, don pink fur coats and chow down on non-vegan burgers and fries.

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé previously performed “Freedom” from Beyoncé’s album together at the 2016 BET Awards. With the two in the same place at the same time, it’s possible an encore could take place.

Coachella takes place in the Coachella Valley on April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23. Passes go on sale on Coachella’s web site on Wednesday, January 4. View the full 2017 lineup here.