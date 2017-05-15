Never mind that it’s been more than a year since Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” was released — the album still is the talk of the music industry. On Monday morning the nominations for the 2017 BET Awards were unveiled, and the superstar leads the pack with seven total nominations. “Lemonade” was released in April 2016.

Beyoncé leads Bruno Mars, who received five nominations, as well as her sister Solange, who received four.

The nominees for album of the year are:

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

J. Cole, “4 Your Eyez Only”

Solange, “A Seat at the Table”

Chance the Rapper, “Coloring Book”

Beyoncé, “Lemonade”

Best female R&B/pop artist nominees:

Beyoncé

Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Best male R&B/pop artist nominees:

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Video of the year nominees:

Beyoncé, “Sorry”

Big Sean, “Bounce Back”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”

Best female hip-hop artist nominees:

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Young M.A

Best male hip-hop artist nominees:

Big Sean

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Best collaboration nominees:

Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”

Chance the Rapper featuring 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, “No Problem”

Chris Brown featuring Gucci Mane and Usher, “Party”

DJ Khaled featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z, “Shining”

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Beyoncé’s attendance at the awards show seems unlikely, given her pregnancy was enough to prevent her for performing at Coachella this year back in April.

The 2017 BET Awards will take place June 25 in Los Angeles.

