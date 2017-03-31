In between touring the world for “Lemonade” and announcing her pregnancy (with twins, in case you’ve somehow missed that), rumor is Beyoncé’s next move might be in the cards already.

Variety is reporting that Queen Bey is the top choice to join the live-action reboot of Disney’s “The Lion King,” which was released in 1994. The remake comes on the heels of successful adaptations of Disney classics such as “Beauty and the Beast,” which brought in close to $90 million on it’s second weekend, and “The Jungle Book” from 2016.

Beyoncé’s other film credits include 2002’s “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” the 2009 stalker-thriller “Obsessed,” the 2013 animated film “Epic,” and, most notedly, the 2006 Oscar-winning “Dreamgirls.”

The live-action reboot has already cast Donald Glover to voice Simba, with director JonFavreau hoping Beyoncé will voice Nala. Mufasa will be once again played by James Earl Jones, who originated the role in the 1994 version.

The studio is reportedly willing to work around Beyoncé’s schedule given her change in general availability due to her pregnancy. She was set to perform at this year’s Coachella festival, but had to drop out; she will be replaced in Indio by Lady Gaga.

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

