The total solar eclipse will span the United States on Aug. 21 offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many. Nearly eclipsing the celestial phenomenon itself, Royal Caribbean International announced this week that Eighties songstress Bonnie Tyler and rock-dance band DNCE (Joe Jonas included) will perform Tyler’s 1983 power ballad “Total Eclipse of the Heart” at an outdoor theater aboard their Oasis of the Seas as the moon completely covers the afternoon sun.

Sailing into the “path of totality” — a 70-mile-wide band that will experience complete darkness for several moments Monday — the seven-night cruise sets sail from Orlando, Fla. Sunday with stops at St. Maarten, St. Thomas and the Bahamas.

