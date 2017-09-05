HONG KONG–Bulgari is readying its latest hotel property in Beijing, which will open Sept. 27.

Situated in the happening Sanlitun district known for its shopping and nightlife, the 119-room hotel extends along the Liangma River and is near to the Genesis Art Foundation, and features gardens designed by landscape artist Enzo Enea.

“The combination of the natural landscape with the artistic content will make this development a new benchmark for enlightened luxury living in the future,” said Silvio Ursini, Bulgari group executive vice president in charge of Bulgari Hotels and Resorts.

“I am exceptionally proud of this project. China is a key market and the launch of this new hotel in Beijing marks another successful milestone in Bulgari’s [hotel] venture,” Ursini added.

Guests at the hotel will be able to indulge in a new fine dining concept from Michelin-starred Italian chef Niko Romito. The luxury accommodation also features a spa with 11 treatment rooms, a fitness center and a 25-meter pool made of shimmering mosaic tiles, a reference to the patterns of the historic Terme di Caracalla, Roman baths.

Bulgari has plans to open at least three more hotels–in Dubai come December, Shanghai in 2018 and Moscow in 2019.

