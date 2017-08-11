Oh look: Another celebrity celebrating one more turn around the sun in low-key, understated and relaxed fashion.

Yes, Cara Delevingne is doing quite the opposite to ring in her 25th birthday — and spicing up Instagram feeds in the process. The actress and model is in Mexico to celebrate the big day, which is Saturday, alongside a series of famous friends including sister Poppy, Adwoa Aboah, Georgia May Jagger, Suki Waterhouse, actor Clara Paget, casting director and producer Tallulah Bernard, Burberry’s director of entertainment relations and special projects Niamh Watmore, Alice Dellal and Josephine de La Baume.

And, as any social media professional will tell you is of the utmost importance these days, the multi-day vacation trip comes with its very own hashtag, the oh-so-Cara #Sexico.

Below, a look at Delevingne’s 25th birthday bash.

WE ❤️ @chaos A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Aug 11, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

I ❤️🇲🇽 A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

🍒💃🏼All the girls standing in tha line for the bathroom…. going loco in Cocobongo 🍒🇲🇽💋 A post shared by Clara Jungle Safari (@clarapaget) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

Going down a storm with the ladies!!!Massive big ups to @homageteesuk for creating this sick ass t-shirt for me. Paying homage to my one of a kind bestie @caradelevingne A post shared by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

Today I jumped out of a plane before breakfast 😎thank you @caradelevingne mind blown AGAIN 📷@clarapaget A post shared by Niamh ☘✨ (@niamhwatmore) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

🔥SEXICO 🔥 A post shared by Tallulah (@tallulahbernard) on Aug 10, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Honeymooning with this one @aliceoliviadellalxiii 🌹 and another 17 ladies A post shared by Josephine de La Baume (@josephinedelabaume) on Aug 10, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

More from the Eye:

Cara Delevingne Writes, Records Song for Movie Soundtrack

Shear Fantasy: Cara Delevingne on ‘Valerian,’ Inspiring Young Girls and ‘Not Needing Hair to Be Beautiful’

Cara Delevingne on Saint Laurent Return: ‘I Never Quit’

2017 Cannes Film Festival: Cara Delevingne Talks Freeing Her Nipples and Ice Cream