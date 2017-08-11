Oh look: Another celebrity celebrating one more turn around the sun in low-key, understated and relaxed fashion.
Yes, Cara Delevingne is doing quite the opposite to ring in her 25th birthday — and spicing up Instagram feeds in the process. The actress and model is in Mexico to celebrate the big day, which is Saturday, alongside a series of famous friends including sister Poppy, Adwoa Aboah, Georgia May Jagger, Suki Waterhouse, actor Clara Paget, casting director and producer Tallulah Bernard, Burberry’s director of entertainment relations and special projects Niamh Watmore, Alice Dellal and Josephine de La Baume.
And, as any social media professional will tell you is of the utmost importance these days, the multi-day vacation trip comes with its very own hashtag, the oh-so-Cara #Sexico.
Below, a look at Delevingne’s 25th birthday bash.
