Back in 2015, Cara Delevingne made it clear she had aspirations beyond modeling, and embarked on an acting career that included lead roles in “Paper Planes” and “Suicide Squad.” And now it seems she’s adding another title to her resume: Author.

Delevingne has revealed she is set to release her debut novel, “Mirror, Mirror.” The book is already available for pre-order on Amazon’s UK site, with a release date set for October 2017.

“‘Mirror, Mirror’ is a twisty coming-of-age story about 16-year-old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose, who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships,” Delevingne wrote on Instagram to her 38.1 million followers, where she revealed the book. “I love these characters so much, I love what they stand for, what this story represents. The process of putting this novel together has been life changing and something I hold really close to my heart!!”