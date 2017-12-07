Cardi B at the 'TIDAL X: Brooklyn' benefit concert at the Barclays Center.
Tonight, Jeremy Scott will host his annual bash in Miami — and to help him kick off this year’s festivities is fashion week newcomer and Grammy-nominated artist Cardi B. As part of its Tidal x: Moschino partnership, Tidal is offering an exclusive live-stream of the performance on its platform starting tonight at 11:30 p.m. EST.
You can watch Cardi B at the Moschino party via the embed below or at at Tidal.com/Moschino. In the meantime, Scott curated a 20-song playlist ahead of the party that is now available on the streaming service.
Michelin star-rated chef PJ Calapa marks his first solo endeavor with today’s opening of @scampinyc –– the new Southern Italian restaurant located in Manhattans’ Flatiron District. The upscale yet welcoming environment matches the menu, which includes two types of scampi: traditional Italian langoustines in butter and the Americanized version with shrimp over pasta 🍤 - pictured here. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)
Every season, the @tomenyc duo, Ryan Lobo and Ramon Martin, looks to a female artist for inspiration. For pre-fall, it was American artist Carol Bove. Her energetic sculptures were reanimated into a lively, saturated collection. To bring the pieces to life, Lobo and Martin cast women who they felt were as dynamic and creative as the clothes themselves. #wwdfashion #prefall18 (📷: Sara Kerens)
@alessandrafordbalazs has officially been signed by @imgmodels. The 28-year-old model – and granddaughter of Eileen Ford who co-founded Ford Models – is known for her work in the TV and film industries. Most notably, Balazs played Jackie Scabello on @showtime’s @shameless. #wwdfashion (📷: @adriannina)
The heart is the symbol of @fendi’s pre-fall lineup. In this look, hearts decorate a hand-cut cape, which is layered over a dark indigo denim skirt and a T-shirt embellished with an archival logo. #wwdfashion #prefall18 (📷: @simonelezzi)
@christiebrinkley is expanding her skin care brand @brinkleybeauty into color cosmetics – and it’s expected to add sales of $20 million in its first year. The collection, which features foundations, eye concealers, highlighters, lipsticks and more, will make its debut via @hsn on February 8. Read our full interview with the model turned beauty maven on WWD.com. #wwdbeauty #wwdnews (📷: Thomas Graff)
Exlcusive: @karolinakurkova has signed with @wilhelminamodels. The model has made more than 400 runway appearances for designers including @michaelkors, @marcjacobs and more. Here’s a look back at Kurkova on the @chanelofficial runway in 2002. #wwdfashion #wwdeye (📷: @giovanni_giannoni_photo)
Ahead of @daniellebradbery returning to @nbcthevoice tonight for a performance, the singer sat down with WWD to talk about fashion, her second album #IDontBelieveWeveMet and how much has changed since winning in 2013. Read the interview on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: @jgreenery)
@moncler is about to open its first ever stand-alone shop dedicated to its children’s wear line Moncler Enfant. The Milan store, which opens December 14, will sell the brand’s selection of ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear –– and feature a space for interactive games. #wwdfashion #wwdnews
@balenciaga is the latest fashion brand to announce it’s combining its women’s and men’s shows. The label will stage its first coed catwalk during Paris Fashion Week next March, for its fall 2018 collections. #wwdfashion #wwdnews (📷: @mrwhite_)