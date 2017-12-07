Tonight, Jeremy Scott will host his annual bash in Miami — and to help him kick off this year’s festivities is fashion week newcomer and Grammy-nominated artist Cardi B. As part of its Tidal x: Moschino partnership, Tidal is offering an exclusive live-stream of the performance on its platform starting tonight at 11:30 p.m. EST.

You can watch Cardi B at the Moschino party via the embed below or at at Tidal.com/Moschino. In the meantime, Scott curated a 20-song playlist ahead of the party that is now available on the streaming service.

