It should come as no shock that for most of Hollywood, the draw down to Washington, D.C., this weekend is not for Friday’s inauguration activities, but rather for the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday. While the actual marching will begin after 1 p.m., the day’s events officially get under way at 10 a.m. with a rally, which will feature speeches by Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, Scarlett Johansson, Melissa Harris-Perry, Ashley Judd, America Ferrera, Michael Moore and others.

Given that inauguration weekend falls on the opening few days of the Sundance Film Festival, numerous Hollywood names will be occupied in Park City, Utah; Chelsea Handler is set to lead an offshoot of the march there at 9 a.m. Saturday, which will be attended by Connie Britton, Jessica Williams, Benjamin Bratt, and Maria Bello.

Several celebrities will be making the trek to the capital to partake in the march, and have, naturally, been announcing their participation on social media. The latest big name to show support is Beyoncé, who took to Facebook to share the official women’s march poster and wrote “Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”

Others including Katy Perry and Lupita Nyong’o have posted their support on social media.

SISTERS ARE DOIN' IT FOR THEMSELVES! 🙌🏻💪🏻❤️ https://t.co/0shuUYUBEv — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 10, 2017

See you there. #WomensMarch on Washington January 21st 9am-4pm A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

Unity. Protection. Power. Progress. WOMEN RISE UP. Join us at the @womensmarch on Jan 21. Solidarity. Now. #WomensMarch A photo posted by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:29pm PST