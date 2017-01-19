It should come as no shock that for most of Hollywood, the draw down to Washington, D.C., this weekend is not for Friday’s inauguration activities, but rather for the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday. While the actual marching will begin after 1 p.m., the day’s events officially get under way at 10 a.m. with a rally, which will feature speeches by Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, Scarlett Johansson, Melissa Harris-Perry, Ashley Judd, America Ferrera, Michael Moore and others.
Given that inauguration weekend falls on the opening few days of the Sundance Film Festival, numerous Hollywood names will be occupied in Park City, Utah; Chelsea Handler is set to lead an offshoot of the march there at 9 a.m. Saturday, which will be attended by Connie Britton, Jessica Williams, Benjamin Bratt, and Maria Bello.
Several celebrities will be making the trek to the capital to partake in the march, and have, naturally, been announcing their participation on social media. The latest big name to show support is Beyoncé, who took to Facebook to share the official women’s march poster and wrote “Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”
Others including Katy Perry and Lupita Nyong’o have posted their support on social media.
This is a march to show what this nation is actually made of. We are not merely marching to oppose Trump and his twisted vision of what a "great" America looks like, but to put our bodies on the line, and stand up for the values we are simply not willing to compromise. All are welcome. Men included! If you believe women's rights are human rights, this is your march. If you believe in social, racial, environmental, and economic justice, this is your march. Even if you voted for Trump and are now quietly horrified at his broken promises and dangerous rhetoric, you are welcome here, and this is your march too. See you there. 1/21/17 @womensmarch
One more week till we march on Washington! My brown, immigrant, vagina-having ass will be there! And so will my white, descendent of immigrants, penis-owning husband's! Because male or female, we are proud Americans who will fight for what we know is right for our fellow brothers and sisters. Who's bringing their ass to Washington??💪🏼✊🏽👊🏿 #peoplepower #womensmarch