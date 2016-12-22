Is it the most wonderful time of the year? Debatable, but between stores going all out with their window displays to President and First Lady Michelle Obama’s final holiday celebration, it is certainly a very Instagrammable month. Celebrities have also predictably embraced the holiday spirit on social media, sharing photos of their Christmas trees, home decorations and festive outfits. Even the more elusive posters — looking at you, Beyoncé — embraced the opportunity to celebrate the holiday season.
Here’s a look at what photos the celebrity set has been posting.