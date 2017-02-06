In the midst of Tom Brady making N.F.L. history leading the New England Patriots’ comeback win in overtime and Lady Gaga delivering hits during her Pepsi Halftime Show (yes, there were drones), celebrities shared their best #SuperBowlSunday snaps. Some, including Gisele Bündchen, Donatella Versace and Elton John, were even there.

Bündchen shared a pregame pic wearing a Brady ladies’ jersey in support of her husband.

Versace shared a snapshot of the stadium, where she undoubtedly watched both the game and Gaga, who performed in Atelier Versace.

I am ready for the #kickoff! #SB51 A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Elton John was spotted in the crowd. He posed alongside Gaga and sang her praises post-performance.

The most spectacular performance ever seen during Super Bowl half time. Such a thrill to be there. @ladygaga @davidfurnish A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

Mark Wahlberg was in the mix as well, but apparently had to leave the game early.

I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium — but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too! ❤ A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

President Trump shared his thoughts on the Patriots’ comeback after the game wrapped. (Vice President Mike Pence was actually at the game but didn’t take to social media about it.)

What an amazing comeback and win by the #Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! #NFL #SuperBowl #USA A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

Selena Gomez hopped on Instagram Stories to show she’s mastered the art of being a third wheel.

Contrary to President Trump, Taraji P. Henson wasn’t feeling the game’s outcome.

#Mood #Flatballs for everyone 😒 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

But perhaps the best Instagram of the night came from none other than Gaga’s dog, Miss Asia Kinney.

🏈🐷 photo cred: @l_o_b_s_t_e_r_e_y_e #SB51 #pepsihalftime #gaga A photo posted by Miss Asia Kinney (@missasiakinney) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:53pm PST

And the Most Devoted Dog Award goes to… Miss Asia. Naturally.