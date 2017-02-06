In the midst of Tom Brady making N.F.L. history leading the New England Patriots’ comeback win in overtime and Lady Gaga delivering hits during her Pepsi Halftime Show (yes, there were drones), celebrities shared their best #SuperBowlSunday snaps. Some, including Gisele Bündchen, Donatella Versace and Elton John, were even there.
Bündchen shared a pregame pic wearing a Brady ladies’ jersey in support of her husband.
Versace shared a snapshot of the stadium, where she undoubtedly watched both the game and Gaga, who performed in Atelier Versace.
Elton John was spotted in the crowd. He posed alongside Gaga and sang her praises post-performance.
Mark Wahlberg was in the mix as well, but apparently had to leave the game early.
President Trump shared his thoughts on the Patriots’ comeback after the game wrapped. (Vice President Mike Pence was actually at the game but didn’t take to social media about it.)
Selena Gomez hopped on Instagram Stories to show she’s mastered the art of being a third wheel.
Contrary to President Trump, Taraji P. Henson wasn’t feeling the game’s outcome.
But perhaps the best Instagram of the night came from none other than Gaga’s dog, Miss Asia Kinney.
And the Most Devoted Dog Award goes to… Miss Asia. Naturally.