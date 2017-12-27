Celebrity style is half the fun of being a fan. What brand is Bella Hadid wearing in her latest Instagram? Who are Rihanna’s favorite up-and-coming designers? Which vintage archivist has Kim Kardashian been borrowing from? Who styles Beyoncé?
For the die-hard fans who want to stay up to date on what — and who — their favorites are wearing, some like-minded souls created Instagrams dedicated to just that. From La Maison Gaga (@lamaisongaga) to Selena Gomez’s Closet (@selenascloset), these are the celebrity fashion credit accounts you should be following on Instagram.
Kendall Jenner: Kendall Jenner Closet (@kendalljennercloset)
Gigi and Bella Hadid: Hadids Closet (@hadidscloset)
Beyoncé: Beyoncé’s Outfits (@beyonce.fashion)
Kim Kardashian: Kim K Look Book (@kimklookbook)
Selena Gomez: Selena Gomez’s Closet (@selenascloset)
#SelenaGomez | Billboard Women in Music Dinner & Awards | Los Angeles, CA | November 30, 2017 — Selena Gomez COMMANDED the red carpet again at Billboard's #Women in Music SLAYING in a full @Versace_Official look from the Spring 2017 Collection. Anyone who is doubting Blondelena and this slayage…be seated, immediately!!! Do you like this look? She was styled by @kateyoung 🔥🔥🔥
Rihanna: Haus of Rihanna (@hausofrihanna)
Lady Gaga: La Maison Gaga (@lamaisongaga)
Taylor Swift: Taylor Swift Style (@tayswiftstyledotcom)
@TaylorSwift in #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo music video | August 27, 2017 @philipppleininternational Fall 2017 RTW – not yet available As Reputation Taylor looks on at a pile of her own previous identities, she’s wearing a custom crushed velvet and faux fur sleeved #PhillipPlein bodysuit. Handy how the font is already similar to the album font.
Kaia Gerber: Kaia Gerber’s Closet (@kaiagerbercloset)
Kylie Jenner: Kylie Jenner Closet (@kyliejennercloset)
