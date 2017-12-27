Celebrity style is half the fun of being a fan. What brand is Bella Hadid wearing in her latest Instagram? Who are Rihanna’s favorite up-and-coming designers? Which vintage archivist has Kim Kardashian been borrowing from? Who styles Beyoncé?

For the die-hard fans who want to stay up to date on what — and who — their favorites are wearing, some like-minded souls created Instagrams dedicated to just that. From La Maison Gaga (@lamaisongaga) to Selena Gomez’s Closet (@selenascloset), these are the celebrity fashion credit accounts you should be following on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner: Kendall Jenner Closet (@kendalljennercloset)

Gigi and Bella Hadid: Hadids Closet (@hadidscloset)

Beyoncé: Beyoncé’s Outfits (@beyonce.fashion)

Kim Kardashian: Kim K Look Book (@kimklookbook)

Selena Gomez: Selena Gomez’s Closet (@selenascloset)

Rihanna: Haus of Rihanna (@hausofrihanna)

Lady Gaga: La Maison Gaga (@lamaisongaga)

Taylor Swift: Taylor Swift Style (@tayswiftstyledotcom)

Kaia Gerber: Kaia Gerber’s Closet (@kaiagerbercloset)

Kylie Jenner: Kylie Jenner Closet (@kyliejennercloset)

