Céline Dion is proving herself to be the master of all tributes. Fresh off of her striking Billboard Music Awards performance on May 21, Dion gave her Las Vegas showgoers a treat: a live performance of “How Does a Moment Last Forever” from 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast” remake.

Dion — and Disney — diehards might recall that the songstress first lent her pipes to the entertainment empire in 1991. She and Peabo Bryson recorded the theme song for the animated version’s “Beauty and the Beast” soundtrack. On Thursday night, Dion surprised the crowd at her Las Vegas show by announcing that for the first time, she would perform the original song written especially for Disney’s 2017 live-action remake, starring Emma Watson.

“I’m very nervous and very excited at the same time,” Dion said. She fittingly chose a Belle-inspired yellow dress for the occasion. “Twenty five years ago, I was very fortunate to be a part of that magical movie ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ It was one of the biggest moments of my show business career actually, so, so thankful. Twenty five years later, Disney asked me again if I would like to participate in the live-action remake of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ by recording another song. So if you put yourself in my shoes, I could not refuse. This new song is called ‘How Does a Moment Last Forever’ and I’d like to sing it for you in concert tonight for the very, very first time.”

Dion garnered praise this weekend both for her performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and the dress she wore for it — an haute couture design by Stéphane Rolland. Featuring dramatic shoulders and a plunging neckline, the white gown gave Dion an angelic appeal that was only intensified by her emotionally charged delivery of “My Heart Will Go On.”

