Chef Geoffrey Zakarian is bringing Sixties glamour back to Hollywood, Fla., with Point Royal, his latest culinary offering at The Diplomat Beach Resort — a once popular destination for likes of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

“I sort of live the Rat Pack lifestyle,” Zarkarian chuckled. “They were very good musicians, but they also partied nonstop.” Nestled beachfront between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, the latest in Zakarian’s impressive portfolio — including eight eateries around the U.S. — reflects both the martini-soaked Sixties and its sun-soaked Florida locale.

“We’re calling it ‘Coastal American’ cuisine,” continued the bespectacled restaurateur. “Everything is fresh. We’re doing real piña coladas, real daiquiris, really fun Cuban drinks.” The bright and airy dining room boasts a generously proportioned raw bar naturally featuring oysters, clams, Alaskan king crab legs and other freshly caught daily offerings.

“It’s not a seafood restaurant, but there will be a good amount of seafood offerings,” explained the “Chopped” host who points out Point Royal’s uniqueness comes in its quirky details. “We’re offering buckets of beer that come with a cute branded bottle opener. One of our main icons is an animated clam with arms and legs that the graphic team put a pair of glasses on, so it looks like a little Geoffrey clam.”

Natural golden and blue hues of the Gachot-designed interior provide a tranquil backdrop to the kitschy branding. “It’s a very residential feel, but it’s also bright and very airy,” added Zarkarian, who hopes visitors and locals alike will use the space as a regular hangout throughout the day and for a surfside nightcap — or two — in the style of Ol’ Blue Eyes.