Chloë Grace Moretz was hoping to tell a story of female empowerment by voicing the lead in “Red Shoes,” an upcoming animated adaptation of the “Snow White” story. But when she learned of the film’s marketing campaign this week, the 20-year-old actress was shocked by its perceived message of body shaming.

“I have now fully reviewed the [marketing] for ‘Red Shoes,’ I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn’t approved by me or my team,” Moretz wrote to her Twitter account Wednesday.

This Chloe Moretz cartoon also seems, uh, questionable pic.twitter.com/93ieRc9JnQ — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 25, 2017

The actress expressed her reaction to billboards — some of which appeared around the Cannes Film Festival — promoting the feature film, which depicted the tall, thin lead beside a shorter, heavier version of the character. The film takes a new spin on the classic tale by chronicling the journey of seven princes who are seeking a pair of magical red shoes that will lift a curse that transformed them into dwarfs. However, the shoes belong to Snow White, whose figure shifted from stocky to lithe with the help of the enchanted pumps.

The Atlanta native continued her criticism of the campaign on the social media site saying, “[Please] know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety. The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control.”

Locus, the South Korean animation studio behind the film, has reportedly “terminated” the ad campaign with producer Sujin Hwang issuing a statement of apology.

“Locus Corporation wishes to apologize regarding the first elements of our marketing campaign (in the form of a Cannes billboard and a trailer), which we realize has had the opposite effect from that which was intended,” Hwang wrote. “Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty.”

